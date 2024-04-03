Madina United coach pursues UEFA B License in Germany

GraphicOnline Sports News Apr - 03 - 2024 , 08:31

Mr. Kelly Alhassan Osman, popularly known as "FOR YOU" and serving as the Head Coach of Madina United Football Association, has embarked on a journey to Germany to partake in a UEFA B License Course.

This initiative reflects his dedication to enhancing his coaching expertise and contributing further to the development of football in Ghana.

At present, Mr. Osman possesses a CAF License D acquired from the Ghanaman Soccer School of Excellence in Prampram, Ghana. Additionally, he holds a Thuringia Football Federation National Coaching License (DFB) from Germany, along with various soccer-related certifications obtained in England and across the globe.

The UEFA B License Course, slated from March 30 to April 12, 2024, represents a significant step in Mr. Osman's coaching journey. His background includes previous service with the Ghana Armed Forces before transitioning into a fulfilling career in coaching.

Moreover, Mr. Osman has honed his skills in football scouting, evidenced by his Introduction in Football Scouting certification from the Professional Footballers Scout Association (PFSA).

Currently, Mr. Osman is diligently pursuing the UEFA B License Course under the guidance of the Thuringia Football Federation in Germany.