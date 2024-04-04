Previous article: Ghana slips again to 68th in FIFA World Rankings despite maintaining African standing

Ghana team off to Rabat for Futsal AFCON

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Apr - 04 - 2024 , 16:09

Ghana’s Futsal national team left Accra for Morocco yesterday to finalise their preparations for the 2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The contingent, comprising players, technical staff led by Coach Philip Boakye and management committee officials, will acclimatise in Rabat for eight days in readiness for the April 11 - 21 tournament.

In Futsal, two teams face each other with five players (four field players and one goalkeeper).

Ghana have been paired with host and holders Morocco, Angola, and Zambia in Group A of the 2024 Futsal AFCON Cup of Nations.

Ghana will open her campaign against Zambia before taking on defending champions and host Morocco and complete the group phase against Angola, semi-finalists in the last edition.

The top three teams from the tournament will qualify for the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan as the CAF representatives.