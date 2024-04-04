Ghana slips again to 68th in FIFA World Rankings despite maintaining African standing

James Orraca-Tetteh Sports News Apr - 04 - 2024 , 16:12

Ghana's national football team, the Black Stars, has experienced a decline in the latest FIFA World Rankings following their recent international matches during the March break, signalling a shift in their global positioning.

During the international break, the Black Stars faced Nigeria's Super Eagles and Uganda's Cranes, resulting in a loss against Nigeria followed by a 2-2 draw against Uganda. These outcomes contributed to Ghana's drop in the rankings, with the team now occupying the 68th position globally, down from their previous 67th spot.

Despite this drop, Ghana maintains its standing as the 14th-ranked team on the African continent, a position held in the previous ranking release. The top 15 African teams remain unchanged, with powerhouses such as Morocco, Senegal, and Nigeria leading the pack.

On a global scale, Argentina continues to dominate the rankings at the top spot, followed by France and Belgium, which has reclaimed its position on the podium from England. Notable movements include the United States and Colombia climbing two spots each, along with other teams making progress across the ranking ladder.

Outside the top 100 teams, significant improvements have been observed, with countries like Libya, Afghanistan, and Indonesia showcasing notable advancements in their rankings. Qatar and Comoros also merit acknowledgment for achieving their highest-ever positions in the ranking.

The FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking is set to be updated again on June 20, offering further insights into the evolving landscape of international football rankings.