Malta Guinness Women's Premier League: Fosu Royals, Ampem Darkoa win big as others battle relegation

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Apr - 09 - 2024 , 19:27

The Match Day 12 of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League ended on Sunday with some shocking results recorded across the various league centres after the league.

Some of the “big teams” fell casualty to their opponents as the battle for the top spot and the fight against relegation heated up.

In the Southern Zone, notable among the losers were Hasaacas Ladies who were beaten 2-1 by LadyStrikers at the Robert Mensah Sports Stadium, Berry Ladies lost 2-0 to Essiam Socrates at the Madina Astro Turf while Soccer Intellectuals were defeated 1-0 by Faith Ladies at the Eduyaw Asasan Park in Ajumako.



Hasaacas Ladies, who have remained unbeaten this season, could not maintain their undefeated track as they recorded their first lost away. However, despite losing, Hasaacas are still holding on to the summit of the Southern Zone table with 29 points followed by Faith Ladies with 24 points.

Berry Ladies missed the opportunity to utilize their home advantage when the hosted Essiam Socrates at the Madina Astro Turf as they continued their inconsistency this season with yet another loss. Prior to the break, Berry Ladies were buried 5-2 by Sea Lions and they failed to at least, pick a point last Saturday to boost their top four chances.

Also in the Northern Zone, Pearlpia Ladies walloped Fosu Royals Ladies 5-0 at the Kulikuli Astro turf on Saturday, Dreamz Ladies defeated Tamale Super Ladies 3-1 also at the Kulikuli Astro turf yesterday while Ampem Darkoa Ladies won 3-0 against Northern Ladies at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman.

Reigning champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies were booted out of the Women’s FA Cup after a 2-1 loss to Police Ladies. The Nana Nma also lost to Tamale Super Ladies before the League went on break in February.

However, they came back stronger this weekend to wallop Northern Ladies 3-0 which sent them to the top of the table with 24 points ahead of Northern Ladies who are in second position with 19 points.

Dreamz Ladies who have been phenomenal this season continued their impressive form recording yet another win over Tamale Super Ladies. Prior to the match, Dreams Ladies and Tamale Super Ladies were tied on 16 points and laid in fourth and fifth positions respectively but last Sunday’s match separated the two teams as Dreamz now have 19 points.

In other matches, Army Ladies and Sea Lions drew 1-1 at the at the Teshie MATS Park, Kumasi Sports Academy Ladies also drew 1-1 with Prisons Ladies at the Bantama Astro Turf, while the match between Supreme Ladies and Ashtown Ladies also ended 1-1 at the Bantama Astro turf.