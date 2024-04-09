All Regional Games launched, maiden edition set for November

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Apr - 09 - 2024 , 18:57

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has launched the All Regional Games, a multi-discipline initiative by the retired footballer aimed at unearthing talents across the country for future competitions.

It involves regional trial competitions in June to identify their top sportsmen and women ahead of the maiden national games in November.

Athletes between the ages of 18 and 23 are expected to be selected to represent their various regions across nine sporting disciplines – football, athletics, volleyball, basketball, tennis, table tennis, boxing, E-sports, and armwrestling.

Speaking at the launch in Accra yesterday, Gyan called for collaboration to ensure organisation of a successful the competition and make it beneficial to the next generation of athletes.

“Let's make the All Regional Games a successful one. Let's make it an institution, let's make it something that our next generation will benefit from. We want to make sure that all sports disciplines can also benefit. So, in the future when we go to the Olympic Games, it won't depend only on football,” he said.

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, who was the guest of honour, pledged his outfit’s unflinching support towards the organisation and success of the competition.

He eulogised Gyan for his immense contribution to the promotion and development of sports in the country.

"The man who has brought us here (Asamoah Gyan) is a gift to sports in our dear country. Asamoah distinguished himself as one of our very best footballers. He chalked up all the successes one can think of in football,” the FA boss said.

"We will give this product and this project all the support you undoubtedly deserve, especially with our "Catch Them Young Referees" primed to be part of this awesome initiative.”

