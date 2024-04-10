Ghana set to participate in Zimbabwe Junior Golf Open and All-Africa Junior Team Championship

Kweku Zurek Sports News Apr - 10 - 2024 , 10:00

The Ghana Golf Association has confirmed its participation in the 2024 Zimbabwe Junior Open and the All-Africa Junior Team Challenge, scheduled to take place at the Benoni Country Club in South Africa.

Three talented junior golfers from Ghana will represent the country in the upcoming First Capital Bank Zimbabwe Junior Golf Open, held at Borrowdale Brooke Golf Estate from April 12 to 14. Notably, the champion of this tournament will earn a coveted spot in the Sunshine Tour co-sanctioned Zimbabwe Open Championship, to be held at Royal Harare Golf Club.

The Ghanaian delegation comprises Michael Nyarko, a student at St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School; Kingsley Afful, enrolled at Tema Technical Institute; and the youngest participant, 14-year-old Jacob Adongu from Abofu Junior High School.

Afful, who recently clinched victory in the GGA first Quarter junior tournament at Achimota Golf Club with a gross score of 79, expressed eagerness to compete against top junior golfers from across Africa. He said his focus was on challenging the course rather than individual opponents, underscoring his dedication to showcasing his skills and securing accolades for Ghana.

Michael Nyarko, who came second, urged high school students to adopt golf, mentioning the Ghana Golf Association's programs that grant young enthusiasts unrestricted access to golf facilities across the country at no cost.

Following the Zimbabwe tournament, the Ghanaian team, under the guidance of renowned golfer Vincent Torgah, will expand to include Wendy Gyan from Mpraeso SHS and Rabbi Kofi Abuga from Bolinas Academy Junior High School.

Together with the team from Zimbabwe, they will compete in the All-Africa Junior Team Championship at Benoni Country Club in Johannesburg from April 21 to 27.