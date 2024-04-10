New NSA boss promises innovation, employee support

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Apr - 10 - 2024 , 16:58

The Director-General of National Sports Authority, Dodzie Numekevor, has rallied staff to prioritise the organisation's core mission and foster a sense of loyalty to enhance its standing as a pivotal player in sports development nationwide.

At a staff durbar at the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday, where he was formally introduced to NSA employees, Mr Numekevor emphasised the importance of seizing the opportunities presented by the recently passed Sports Act, to explore very innovative strategies to enhance internal revenue generation, particularly through the effective management of NSA-operated stadiums and also fund sporting initiatives.

In his pledge to staff, Mr Numekevor promised to champion their interests and undertake measures to enhance their working environment through initiatives such as the digitisation of workplace operations, ensuring seamless internet connectivity, and providing essential IT resources.

Furthermore, the occasion provided an avenue for staff members to voice their suggestions and concerns regarding general welfare matters, indicating a commitment to fostering open dialogue within the organisation.