Nigeria's Super Falcons secure Paris Olympic Games ticket after stalemate with South Africa

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Apr - 10 - 2024 , 17:11

Nigeria will compete in their fifth Olympics Women’s Football Tournament in the Paris 2024 edition after securing their ticket to the global showpiece following a 0-0 draw in Pretoria, South Africa on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

The goalless stalemate was enough for the Super Falcons to secure passage to their fifth Olympics after last making an appearance in the 2008 edition in Beijing.

Coming into the tie with a 1-0 cushion from the first leg in Abuja, the 11-time African champions needed just a a draw to secure a place in Paris and did just enough to frustrate the current African champions who failed to break their resolute defence.

Despite sending numbers forward, Desiree Ellis’ charges hardly troubled the Nigerian defence with just Thembi Kgatlana getting close in the 48th minute after being put through on goal but saw her attempt going wide off target.

Amogelang Motau could have sent the game to extra-time in the 85th minute after being set up by Kgatlana, but her strike was easily gathered by the keeper as the Super Falcons remained disciplined in defence to hold on to the result.

Meanwhile despite the disappointing result, Banyana Banyana right back, Lebohang Ramalepe was awarded with her 100 cap milestone jersey after the match by the South African Football Association.

The skillful Ramalepe who plays as a defender was part of the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Banyana Banyana winning squad, as well as the side that finished in the Round of 16 at the recent FIFA Women’s World Cup.