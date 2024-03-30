Next article: VIDEO: Watch Kudus, Nketiah & Mainoo strikes in EPL goals of the season so far

Ghana arm-wrestling chief advocates modern training centre in Ghana

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Mar - 30 - 2024 , 09:08

Ghana Armwrestling Federation President, Charles Osei-Asibey, has advocated the construction of a training centre to nurture the youth and hone talents for the growth and development of the sport in the country.

He said Ghana would be the biggest beneficiary of such a facility, as well as lobby for the establishment in the country of the African Armwrestling Federation.

Ghana's arm-wrestling team, Golden Arms, swept an impressive 41 medals, comprising eight gold, 19 silver and 14 bronze at the continental competition. It ensured Ghana experienced a dramatic climb to the sixth position on the log at the end of the continental sporting extravaganza last Saturday.

Mr Osei-Asibey said the performance of Ghana's arm-wrestling team at the African Games had strengthened the case for more attention to be given to the sport to unearth and develop many talents across the country to compete on the continental and global stage.

Members of the Golden Arms proudly displaying medals won at the African Games

“What we need today is recognition and investment because we have demonstrated that this young sport has immense potential to place Ghana on the world map.

“We need to build a well-equipped training centre with equipment and train high-level coaches to develop the sport. Besides, it would be beneficial if we have the secretariat of the Africa Armwrestling Federation set up in Ghana. Once we bring the continental body to this country, every good thing in arm wrestling will come to Ghana," he emphasised in an interview with Graphic Sports.

Mr Osei-Asibey, who is also the President of the African Armwrestling Federation, further explained that it took hard work and investment for the national team to make such impressive strides at the African Games.

fficials keeping close eyes on a Ghanaian armwrestler (left) battling his Nigerian opponent during the competition

He highlighted a long-term development plan with regular national and international competitions which had built the national team into a formidable side in Africa.

"Winning medals is in our DNA and this, for me, didn’t come as a surprise because it is something we do all the time. It is through planning and conscious effort by leadership and the team.

“Well, it took us a lot of time, conscious effort, hard work, understanding, investment and all to bring us this far. As President of Ghana Armwrestling, I knew what this sport would do for the young guys on the street, and Ghana in general. That was why I was so particular and insistent that arm wrestling is given a chance,” he stressed.