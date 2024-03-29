Advertisement
VIDEO: Watch Kudus, Nketiah & Mainoo strikes in EPL goals of the season so far
The English Premier League has compiled a montage of the best goals of the season so far.
The clip, shared across its social media channels, features a variety of goals, including long-range shots, acrobatic efforts, team goals, and displays of individual brilliance.
Mohammed Kudus' acrobatic effort for West Ham United in a 3-2 loss against Brentford is showcased in the video, along with goals from two players of Ghanaian heritage: Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah and Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo.
Nketiah's long-range shot against Sheffield United in a 5-0 victory has been included, alongside Mainoo's individual effort against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Watch the video below;
The best Premier League goals of the season so far 🤩 pic.twitter.com/JiZ1pPsaZn— Premier League (@premierleague) March 29, 2024