Next article: The triumph of unity: Celebrating the Minister of Youth & Sports

VIDEO: Watch Kudus, Nketiah & Mainoo strikes in EPL goals of the season so far

Kweku Zurek Sports News Mar - 29 - 2024 , 15:38

The English Premier League has compiled a montage of the best goals of the season so far.

The clip, shared across its social media channels, features a variety of goals, including long-range shots, acrobatic efforts, team goals, and displays of individual brilliance.

Mohammed Kudus' acrobatic effort for West Ham United in a 3-2 loss against Brentford is showcased in the video, along with goals from two players of Ghanaian heritage: Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah and Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo.

Nketiah's long-range shot against Sheffield United in a 5-0 victory has been included, alongside Mainoo's individual effort against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Watch the video below;