"We successfully killed the killer budget" - Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has stated that Parliament will not reconsider the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government after its rejection last Friday.
According to Mr Ablakwa, "the Government’s only nationalistic option is to eat humble pie, and present another budget which must be a product of broad consultation with the Ghanaian people".
In a Facebook post, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority MP said a new 2022 Budget must not contain the "E-levy and the Fees & Charges 15% hike and illegal automatic adjustment based on inflation".
He said a new budget must also not contain the Agyapa and Aker Energy agreements.
"A new budget which makes provision for Phase 2 of the Blekusu Coastal Protection Project to cater for the over 4,000 victims of recent destructive tidal waves. How can any budget worth its name fail to address such a major disaster?," he posted on Facebook.
"A fresh budget that signals that government intends to immediately cut down on its profligate expenditure patterns as typified by the neglect of a functioning presidential jet in favour of ultra-luxury US$14,000-per-hour charters, and rather investing in the productive sectors of the economy.
"We shall continue to stand with the Ghanaian people—that is what parliamentary representation is about. That killer budget isn’t coming back; we burying it for good. We are grateful to all Ghanaians for the support and solidarity".
Parliament voted against the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government after the Majority side walked out of the Chamber.