Deal with recurring conflicts in Eastern Region - Minister urges MDCEs

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, has expressed concern about recurring ethnic, chieftaincy and political governance conflicts in the region.
Those conflicts, he said, if not checked would thwart national cohesion and economic growth.
"For us in the Eastern Region, the major challenges or conflicts associated with us in our line of work is traditional or chieftaincy conflicts. It is, therefore, important for Municipal and District Chief Executives to be equipped with the requisite skills to be able to tackle these challenges head on," he said.
Mr Acheampong stated that at the opening of a two-day capacity building workshop for Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) in the Eastern Region as part of efforts to promote conflict resolution in the various assemblies.
The workshop, which is being organised by the National Peace Council (NPC) in collaboration with the Danish International Development Agency in Koforidua brought together the 33 MDCEs in the region
It is also to leverage conflict resolution techniques to promote peace and development at the local government level.
Mr Acheampong stressed on the importance of the workshop in helping the region surmount conflicts bedevilling the region, especially chieftaincy conflicts.
On building the capacity of the 33 Municipal and District Security Councils, Mr Acheampong said it was a step towards strengthening the relevant institutions through capacity building at all levels to prevent violence and combat terrorism and crime.
Commendation
He commended the National Peace Council for organising the workshop to ensure peace in the region.
He expressed the hope that the MDCEs would use non-violent strategies in responding to conflicts as well as networking and coordinating with other development actors and stakeholders to ensure peace, national cohesion and economic growth in the country.