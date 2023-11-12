'We rescued Ghana from Mahama's incompetence, what rescue mission again does he want' - Bawumia

Graphic.com.gh Politics Nov - 12 - 2023 , 21:25

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by former President John Dramani Mahama, have been talking about wanting to come for a rescue mission, meanwhile, God rescued us [Ghana] from them because of the nature of the mismanagement, that was taking place in the eight years of the NDC government, especially by 2014, they needed to go [voted out] for this economy to be rescued, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said.

"This [Ghana] economy had to be rescued by the IMF [International Monetary Fund], they [NDC] had to go for a rescue, that was the real rescue mission, as a price of mismanagement of this economy."

"And so they went for a rescue mission [from the IMF] and they were not even able to stay the course of the IMF programme. They went off track, so, that rescue mission by the IMF didn't quite work because, they were not following the terms of the agreement," the Vice President added.

He said: "the real rescue happened when by the grace of God with the election of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and with that election we came into office and again, all the things that were going wrong, we have tried to right them, we have very much put everything back on course."

"We have brought macro economic stability, we have restored teacher training allowances, nursing training allowances, we have brought in new initiatives like planting for food and jobs, the one district one factory transformation and that is taking place and so we have really rescued this country and this economy from the mismanagement of John Mahama," Dr Bawumia said.

"Now you don't understand what they mean by coming to rescue, we have rescued the country already, and we are now building upon that unless maybe they are not informed."

This was the immediate response of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in an interview with Asaase Radio on Sunday night [November 12]. It was the first media interview after Dr Bawumia was elected flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Election 2024.

He was reacting to the argument by the NDC's flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama that he was going on a rescue mission for Ghana in Election 2024.

