When Bawumia surprised Ken Agyapong with a private visit after NPP presidential primary

Graphic.com.gh Politics Nov - 12 - 2023 , 20:49

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia four days after winning the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flag bearer for Election 2024, beating his closest contender Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, paid a strategic visit to Mr Agyapong in Accra.

Joined by his team, the Vice President and Mr Agyapong discussed issues of mutual interest as part of the campaign towards Election 2024 aimed at ensuring that the NPP emerges victorious.

Among the team that joined the Vice President on the strategic visit to Mr Kennedy Agyapong were Mr Fred Oware, Anthony Abayifaa Karbo, a close aide to the Vice President, and Sammi Awuku, the former national organiser of the NPP and campaign manager for Dr Bawumia.

Graphic Online understands that the talks concentrated on strategizing for the 2024 campaign as well as ensuring internal party unity in the NPP.

