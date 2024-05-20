CPP sets up 8-member committee

Albert K. Salia Politics May - 20 - 2024 , 09:47

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has set up an eight-member independent committee to steer the affairs of the party and re-organise its operations until new national officers are elected.

Under the chairmanship of Wing Commander Patrick Sorgbodjor (retd), the other members are Prof. Nii Noi Dowuona, Ali Adamu, Opare Addo, Joyce Larbie, Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim, Bright Akwetey and Kwame Botsio.

It followed a series of meetings by a group of founding members of the party in collaboration with the council of elders of the CPP with members of the national leadership, central committee, legal committee and the former flag bearer of the party, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, to discuss the crises in the party and find ways of addressing them.

The meetings were held on April 16 to 18, 2024 at the East Legon residence of Naa Prof. Edmund N. Delle Chiir VIII, who also served as the Chairman of the group, and collated comments and concerns of all members with suggestions on how to resolve the crises.

Assessment

A correspondence signed by Naa Prof. Delle said upon a sober and dispassionate appraisal of the current situation in the party, it was decided that an independent committee should be set up to undertake, among other responsibilities, the drawing up of a comprehensive re-organisational programme (including the mobilisation of resources and setting up of a functional National Secretariat and overseeing its implementation and the withdrawal of all cases in court for settlement.

“To ensure consensus in the acceptance of this decision, the Founders held separate meetings with the chairperson on May 9, 2024, and the rest of the Central Committee members on May 14, 2024; the Chairperson later joined the latter meeting.

“After a fruitful discussion, the decision of the Founders was unanimously adopted with the mandate to constitute membership of the committee to undertake the aforementioned.

The Committee, which will work under the auspices of the Founders, was tasked to set its meeting schedules and co-opt other Comrades or assign other duties to facilitate its work,” it stated.

Council of Elders

In its endorsement of the directions of the party, the council of elders in a statement signed by its Chairman, Felix Amoah, asked the independent committee to provide a periodic progress report to the council.

It also asked the committee to set up sub-committees to facilitate its work and suggested sub-committees such as the Congress Committee, Vetting Committee, Operations and Elections Committee and Fundraising Committee.

Flag bearer

It directed that the reorganisation of the party should run concurrently with the flagbearership race to reset the process of reorganisation for it to align with the party's constitutional provisions.

“The Council directs the independent committee to immediately organise an extraordinary congress to elect a flag bearer for 2024,” it stated. The council of elders directed the independent committee to conclude the reorganisation of the party and ensure all structural elections were held by December 2025.

“The Council of Elders has given their approval and blessing to this independent committee, which draws its powers from the council, will ensure it has an oversight responsibility on the activities of this independent committee,” it said.