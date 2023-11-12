'He who fights and runs away lives to fight another day' - Ken Agyapong at 'Showdown thanksgiving party'

Graphic.com.gh Politics Nov - 12 - 2023 , 10:05

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong on Saturday [Nov 11, 2023] organised a "Showdown" thanksgiving party for his supporters and coordinators during the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary campaign, which ended last week and elected the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the NPP's flag bearer for Election 2024.

Mr Agyapong speaking at the party expressed appreciation for the support and said he and his campaign team had been "underestimated" ahead of the election.

"One man against the whole system," and they "underestimated me and my team."

He said there were some people who predicted that his best performance was going to be 10 percent. Others also said their research showed that his best performance was going to be 15 percent.

"But today, they have all locked themselves up in their various rooms," Mr Agyapong said.

He added that there was this pastor who even said if he [Ken] gets more than 16 percent, he [pastor] should be killed.

But today, I am praying for that pastor, that God should grant him long life and he should not die soon.

"He who fights and runs away, lives to fight another day," Mr Agyapong said and asked for prayers for long life with good health.

He said God's ways and wishes are the best and once there was life and good health, God's wishes shall surely come to pass one day.