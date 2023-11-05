Bawumia tops how NPP from 1992 has massively endorsed first time flagbearers

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Politics Nov - 05 - 2023 , 10:01

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is the first flagbearer on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to have gained a massive endorsement, garnering over 60 percent endorsement by delegates on a first time attempt as a flagbearer.

Apart from Dr Bawumia, all other flagbearers of the NPP since 1992 on their first attempt have not received over 60 percent endorsement by delegates.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was on Saturday elected to lead the NPP for Election 2024 as a flagbearer. He won 61.43 percent of the valid votes cast.

For the other flagbearers of the NPP since 1992, it is only in their second and third attempts that their endorsement percentages went higher, that is John Agyekum Kufuor on his second and third attempts in 1998 and 2003.

For Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo too, it was on his second and third attempts in 2010 and 2014 that he received higher endorsements of more than 60 percent.

How the percentages have been since 1992

Under the 1992 Republican Constitution, the first flagbearer of the NPP, Prof Albert Adu Boahen was elected with 56.6 percent by the NPP in 1992.

In 1996, John Agyekum Kufuor on his first attempt beat Prof Adu Boahen and was elected by NPP delegates with 51,97 percent of the valid votes cast.

On his first attempt as a flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo beat Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen in 2007 with 47.97 percent of the valid votes cast.

The election was about to go for a second round since a winner needed over 50 percent but Alan Kyerematen conceded defeat and threw his support for Nana Akufo-Addo.

First timers in NPP flagbearer contest

1992 - Albert Adu Boahen - 56.6%

1996 - John Agyekum Kufuor - 51.97%

2007 - Nana Akufo-Addo - 47.97%

2023 - Mahamudu Bawumia - 61.43%

Second and third timers

1998 -John Agyekum Kufuor- 64.60%

2003 - John Agyekum Kufuor - (Unopposed)

2010 - Nana Akufo Addo - 78.89%

2014- Nana Akufo-Addo - 94.35%

2019 - Nana Akufo-Addo - (Unopposed)

Bawumia's endorsement

Then on Saturday November 4, 2023, on his first attempt as a flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia got 61.43 percent of the valid votes cast.

His closest challenger, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, who gave him a "showdown" came second with 37.41 percent of the valid votes cast.

Indeed, polls and predictions before November 4 had projected Dr Bawumia to win between 70 to 80 percent of the valid votes cast, but through Kennedy Agyapong's showdown, that reduced to 61.43 percent.

In the Super Delegates conference in August 2023 that shortlisted five out of the 10 candidates who were in the race, Dr Bawumia got 68.15 percent, followed by Ken Agyapong's 14.30 percent, Alan Kyerematen's 10.29 percent and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto's 3.90 percent.