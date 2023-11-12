NPP members from 27 countries congratulate Vice President Bawumia

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Nov - 12 - 2023 , 07:18

Representatives of the external branches of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have visited Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to congratulate on his victory in the party's recently held presidential primary.

The representatives of the external branches were from 27 different countries.

Dr Bawumia shared photos of their engages at his office on social media, expressing his appreciation for the visit, saying that the "zeal and unity of purpose demonstrated by them for the 2024 elections" would enable the party to break the '8'.

"It is indeed possible to break the eight, and we must collectively make it happen," he said.