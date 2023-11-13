NPP elects parliamentary candidates in orphan constituencies Dec 2

Daily Graphic Politics Nov - 13 - 2023 , 05:56

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has set Saturday, December 2, 2023, for its Extraordinary Constituency Delegates Conference to elect Parliamentary Candidates (PCs) for the 2024 general election in constituencies the party has no Members of Parliament (MPs), often referred to as orphan constituencies.

Consequently, the party has said vetting of parliamentary aspirants in the orphan constituencies would take place in the regional capitals from tomorrow, Tuesday, November 14 to Thursday, November 16, 2023.

NEC decision

A statement issued last Friday and signed by the party's General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, to announce the date for the primaries in the orphan constituencies, said the decision was taken at a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held last Friday (Nov 10).

The party said it shall soon issue detailed guidelines to govern the conduct of the primaries in these constituencies.

It called for the full cooperation of all stakeholders in the conduct of the primaries and wished all aspirants the best of luck.

Frozen constituencies

The statement said elections in six of the orphan constituencies had been put on hold but did not assign any reasons.

They are Ketu North and Akatsi North in the Volta Region; Yilo Krobo in the Eastern Region; Jomoro in the Western Region; Fomena in the Ashanti Region and Bawku Central in the Upper East Region.

Sitting MPs

The party also announced January 20, 2024, for the election of its PCs in constituencies where the party has sitting MPs. It would open nominations from December 20 to 22, 2023.

Vetting Committees

The statement said some persons had been appointed as national representatives on the vetting committees for the various regions with constituencies where the party had no sitting MPs.

The Greater Accra Region has two groups; group A is chaired by Mr Kodua with Kwame Kyeretwie-Amponsah and Dr Nyame Baafi as members, while Group B is made up of Kate Gyamfua as chairperson with Dr Gladys Norley Ashietey and Agya Yaw Nsiah as members.

The Ashanti Region has Dr Charles Dwamena as chairman with Nana Wiafe and Elizabeth Agyeman as members, while Henry Nana Boakye is the chairman for the Eastern Region with Nana Obiri Boahen and Jennifer Oforiwaa Appiah as members.

The Central Region committee are in two groups; Group A has Danquah Smith Buttey as chairman with Hajia Ayesha Yussif and Ninkab King David Nkanbonam as members, while Group B is made up of Frank Davies as chairman, Bodja Emmanuel Korsi and Stephen Forson as members.

The Oti Regional Vetting Committee is chaired by Salam Mustapha, while that of the Volta Region has Alhaji Masawudu Osman as chairman.

For the Western and Western North regions, the committees are chaired by Alhaji Abdul Aziz Futa and Isaac Jay Hyde respectively.

The Bono and Bono East regions have Haruna Mohammed and Rita Asobayire as chairpersons respectively, while the Ahafo Region is chaired by Michael Nketiah.

The Upper East Regional Committee has Hajia Safia Mohammed as the chairperson, while the Upper West Region has Joseph Nganiba Kwayaja as the chairman with the North East Regional Committee chaired by Kwabena Frimpong.

The Chairman for the Savannah Regional Committee is Richard Ahiagbah and that of the Northern Region has Dr Antoinette Tsiboe-Darko as the chairperson.