Maintain inter-faith tolerance - Imams urge Dr Bawumia

Daily Graphic Politics Nov - 13 - 2023 , 05:43

The Council of Regional Imams have urged Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia not to be discouraged by negative comments about his tolerance and respect for inter-faith dialogue.

The regional imams, who paid a courtesy call on Dr Bawumia over the weekend to congratulate him on his election as flag bearer of the NPP, said attempts by some people to target him for his good relationship with the Christian community was unfortunate.

"The Prophet Muhammad himself had a very good relationship with non-Muslims, and Islam does not forbid the building and strengthening of harmonious relationship between Muslims and Christians," a spokesperson of the imams, Sheikh Abdul Mumin Harun, said at the meeting.

"When the Prophet went to Madina, he established a very good relationship with Christians.

There are also examples of Muslim leaders in the world, including in Muslim countries, who have good relationship with Christians.

"There are several instances of how the Prophet related so well with Christians, including examples of how they visited him and he also reciprocated,” Sheikh Harun added.

Referencing comments by Dr Bawumia’s political opponents that had since gone viral, the Muslim leader said "the gentleman did not speak well at all because we are one people in this country.

By your position, you are a politician and a leader, so you belong to everyone".

"Your tolerance and respect for religious diversity is commendable.

You are doing the right thing by maintaining a very strong relationship with the Christian community as a leader to strengthen harmony.

We are one people," he added.

Dr Bawumia expressed gratitude to the imams for their visit and wise counsel, assuring them that as a leader, he was for all, regardless of one's ethnic, political and religious affiliation.