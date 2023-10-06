Seek active political roles -Togbe Afede urges Asogli youth

Alberto Mario Noretti Politics Oct - 06 - 2023 , 06:09

The Agbogbomefia of Asogli, Togbe Afede XIV, has urged the youth of the Asogli State to seek active roles in national politics.

“We are an integral part of the country and it is only proper for us to be part of the national decision-making process, and not to be mere spectators,” he said.

He was speaking with the various Asafo groups of the state at the Asogli Palace at Ho-Bankoe on Wednesday (October 4) as part of activities marking his 20th Coronation Day, which coincided with this year’s Te Za (yam festival) celebrations.

This was after the Asafo groups displayed their battlefield skills in a procession through the streets of the regional capital.

He said the Asogli youth seeking active roles in national politics would help to ensure that the Asogli State was not deprived of its fair share of the national cake.

Togbe Afede said the youth must also seek ministerial and parliamentary positions with utmost seriousness when they venture into politics.



Good tidings

Togbe Afede said there were many good tidings in the offing for the Asogli State, notable among them was the Aviation Academy, which would soon be inaugurated in Ho.

He also announced plans by the Asogli traditional authorities to secure land for a gigantic rice project soon to cover more than 23,000 acres.

The Agbogbomefia pointed out that the success of those ventures would require total unity among the people who would be the first beneficiaries of the fruits of those projects.

Therefore, he entreated them to eschew every divisive tendency and form a joint front as one people who always loved one another.

Togbe Afede also called on land owners to give out land willingly to support feasible development projects in the area for the rapid progress of the area.

“Once there are projects providing jobs for the youth there would be no need for them to embark on perilous trips to Libya or beyond the Mediterranean in the false hope of finding jobs,” he added.

The Agbogbomefia re-affirmed the firm stance of the chiefs of Asogli to support the education of the youth and said that was how the Asogli State could produce people for Parliament, various sector ministries and other key state institutions, and build a strong human development capacity.