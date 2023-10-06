World Teachers Day: Mahama pledges to invest in teacher education

Daily Graphic Politics Oct - 06 - 2023 , 05:57

The 2024 flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has pledged the commitment of the NDC to investing in teacher education and professional development programmes.

“We understand that well-trained and motivated teachers are the key to unlocking the full potential of our students,” he stated.

In a statement to mark World Teachers Day yesterday (October 5), Mr Mahama said through continuous professional development initiatives, “we aim to equip teachers with the necessary tools and techniques to adapt to the evolving needs of our education system.

“We also recognise the importance of addressing teachers' challenges, including the need for better remuneration and improved working conditions.

Our pledge to Ghanaian teachers, on page 69 of our People’s Manifesto of 2020, remains true today,” he said.

Role

While expressing his appreciation to all teachers in the country and across the globe, he said, teachers played an indelible role, sacrificing and striving for excellence in shaping the lives of future generations.

“Teaching is more than just a profession; it is a noble calling that requires dedication, passion, and resilience.

As we celebrate the incredible contributions of teachers, we must also reflect on the poor state of education in our country and strive for continuous reforms and improvements in teaching and learning outcomes,” he stated.

Mr Mahama said improving teaching and learning must, therefore, be a top priority for Ghana as the country forged ahead towards a more prosperous future.

“Teachers are the backbone of our education system, and we must provide them with the resources, tools, support, and training to enable them to deliver good quality education to our children,” he stated.

He said their tireless efforts and unwavering dedication were commendable, adding that “you have our utmost respect and admiration.”

Free SHS

He said an NDC administration under his leadership would strengthen the implementation of the free SHS policy by investing in infrastructure, expanding access to educational resources, and improving the overall learning environment in our senior high schools.

“On this World Teachers Day, let us renew our commitment to ensuring that teaching and learning in Ghana reach new heights.

“Together, we can build an education system that equips our children with the knowledge, skills and values needed to become responsible and productive citizens.