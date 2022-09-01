Reviewing SHS: ‘I think we should have a broader conversation about education’ - Akufo-Addo

On a response to the call for a review of the Free Senior High School (FSHS) Education Policy, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the country needs a broader conversation on education on national development.
"One of the things people are calling for is, and some say the government has to organise itself to respond to it... they talk about reviewing SHS, I think we should have a broader conversation about the incidence of education on our national development and therefore, on our budgetary and public sector contributions to national education."
President Akufo-Addi said although there are powerful people who are against the Free SHS, he shares a different view on the programme which is that it is for the public good.
He added that the benefits of the Free SHS programme are “obvious” in the country.
"...how much money is the society prepared to devote to education and all its various ramifications, the feeding of children, we are talking about allowances for nurses and for teachers, the level of monies that are devoted to public scholarships, and all of this should form part and parcel of that discussion."
"Already we spend considerable amount of money on education in considerable terms, higher than virtually all the countries on the [African] continent, but nevertheless, it is still inadequate."
President Akufo-Addo said this when he addressed the leadership of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS).
He said the Ministry of Education was seriously looking at the issues to inform a policy direction going forward.
