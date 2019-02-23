Rawlings calls for dignity, transparency and fairness in NDC polls

Opposition National Democratic Congress founder, former President Jerry John Rawlings has tweeted his ‘best wishes’ to candidates in the party’s presidential primaries currently underway across the country.
Rawlings on Saturday tweeted a terse message in which he also calls for “dignity, transparency and fairness” in the polls to elect a flagbearer for the 2020 general elections.
“Let’s conduct today’s presidential primaries with dignity, transparency and fairness. My best wishes to all the candidates”, said the tweet.
There were no clear indications when Rawlings would vote, but a number of journalists had swarmed the party’s national headquarters in Adabraka, Accra, where it had been rumoured he was to vote.
Seven candidates are vying to be elected to lead the party into the 2020 election – Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumani K. Bagbin; businessman Alhaji Nurideen Iddrisu; former President John Dramani Mahama; former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Mr Sylvester Adinam Mensah (Sly); former Trade Minister, Ekwow Mr Spio-Garbrah; Mr Augustus Goosie Tanoh; and former Vice Chancellor of University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi.
