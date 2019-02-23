fbpx

VIDEO: Mahama wins Bole Bamboi by landslide

BY: Kweku Zurek

Former President John Mahama has won the Bole Bamboi Constituency primary to elect a flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) by a landslide.

Mr Mahama, a former Member of Parliament for the area polled 750 out of the 756 valid votes cast.

His closest challenger was Alban Bagbin who polled four votes while Alhaji Nurideen Mohammed and Professor Joshua Alabi recorded one vote each.

Ekwow Spio-Garbrah and Goosie Tanoh recorded no votes.

Graphic Online's Samuel Duodu reported that voting ended in Bole at 3 pm.

Below is the certified results

Bole Bamboi results

ASK Bagbin - 4

Alhaji Nurideen Iddrisu - 1

John Dramani Mahama - 750

Sylvester Adinam Mensah - 0

Ekwow Spio-Garbrah - 0

Goosie Tanoh -0

Prof Joshua Alabi -1

Total Valid Votes - 756

Rejected votes - 1

Total votes cast - 757