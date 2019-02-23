VIDEO: Mahama wins Bole Bamboi by landslide

Former President John Mahama has won the Bole Bamboi Constituency primary to elect a flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) by a landslide
.
His closest challenger was Alban Bagbin who polled four votes while Alhaji Nurideen Mohammed and Professor Joshua Alabi recorded one vote each.
Ekwow Spio-Garbrah and Goosie Tanoh recorded no votes.
Graphic Online's Samuel Duodu reported that voting ended in Bole at 3 pm.
Below is the certified results
Bole Bamboi results
ASK Bagbin - 4
Alhaji Nurideen Iddrisu - 1
John Dramani Mahama - 750
Sylvester Adinam Mensah - 0
Ekwow Spio-Garbrah - 0
Goosie Tanoh -0
Prof Joshua Alabi -1
Total Valid Votes - 756
Rejected votes - 1
Total votes cast - 757
