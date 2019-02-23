NDC Ablekuma South presidential primary 'excellent'

The National Democratic Congress Constituency Chairman for Ablekuma South, Geoffrey Atakli Banini, has commended the Electoral Commission and the police for handling the constituency’s presidential primary “excellently”.
He said the party was impressed with the professionalism exhibited by the two institutions.
“We are highly impressed with their work and it has made our people happy to partake in the exercise,"
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Meanwhile, 1000 delegates out of
At the time Graphic Online visited the
He said he was hopeful that by close of day at least 1200 people would have voted.
The presiding officer,
The Ablekuma Central Constituency is an NDC stronghold and currently has