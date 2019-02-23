Security at NDC flagbearer polls in Ashaiman “excellent”

Mr. Stephen Reynolds, electoral officer in charge of the ongoing National Democratic Congress presidential primaries at Ashaiman near Tema, has described the security arrangements for the polls as excellent.
A good number of policemen and women were controlling affairs within the voting centre, while crash barriers had been mounted at both ends of the road in front of the Celestial School Complex centre with a number of armed policemen keeping the watch at the two ends. The constituency expects 2,076 delegates to vote and as at 9:12am, 159 of them had cast their votes.
Two voting centres had been created to accommodate the overflowing numbers of delegates who fretted in long meandering queues with a few of them seeking to jump the queue. Those attempts almost always ended in anguished protests as those in the queue resisted vehemently.
Mr. Stephen Reynolds told Graphic Online that his team was already in place at the centre by 4:30am and “voting started at exactly 7:00am” and had been smooth since.
“Our only challenge has been the identification of the delegates. Because of the modalities put in place for voting some of them come and are unable to tell readily what their electoral area and position is, that means we have to comb through the register to identify them and that is the only thing causing some delay.”
That challenge indeed was impeding the speedy run of the process. Three voting booths had been mounted for each of the two centres, however only one person was seen voting at a time as the electoral officers combed the poll registers to identify delegates.
However, Mr. Reynolds was hopeful voting will be over within stipulation.