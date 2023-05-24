Parliament: MPs to reconvene June 6

GraphicOnline Politics May - 24 - 2023 , 14:02

Members of Parliament are set to resume their legislative duties on June 6, 2023, following a recess that began on March 31.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, in a statement said the MPs were to reconvene for the Second Meeting of the Third Session of the Eighth Parliament, with proceedings scheduled to commence at 10 am.

Parliament adjourned sine die in March 2023, marking the conclusion of its activities before the Easter festivities.

Prior to the recess, the government presented three revenue bills to the house, which stirred controversy but were ultimately passed in an effort to enhance domestic revenue mobilization.

In his closing remarks to the house, Speaker Alban Bagbin encouraged the MPs to avoid making inexplicable decisions that could disrupt the functioning of Parliament in the upcoming meeting.

Expressing his concern over occasional U-turns in decision-making, he expressed hope that such experiences would be avoided in the future.

He commended the dedication of the leaders and deputies in fostering consensus-building and acknowledged the hard work exhibited by the MPs and some ministers during the previous session, particularly on Fridays.

The resumption of parliamentary activities on June 6 will mark an important milestone as lawmakers reconvene to address key legislative matters and continue their efforts in shaping the nation's governance.