Aftermath of rainstorm: Tempane MP calls for support to rehabilitate schools

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Politics May - 25 - 2023 , 07:13

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tempane Constituency in the Upper East Region, Akanvariba Lydia Lamisi, has called for emergency support from the government, corporate bodies and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) towards the re-roofing of basic schools and other facilities recently destroyed by rainstorm.

She noted that although a similar incident happened in the district last year, it was not as devastating as the current one, saying there was the need for urgent assistance to rehabilitate the damaged buildings.

“Unfortunately, my resources cannot tackle these facilities especially the schools and the Bugri health facility in particular.

We need urgent intervention by government to restore them to their former state,” Madam Lamisi said.

Assessment visit

Ms Lamisi was speaking during a visit to assess the damaged basic schools in the constituency caused by the rainstorm.

The storm, which occurred on May 4 and 6, 2023, led to the death of a 55-year-old woman and a five-year-old girl when their respective rooms collapsed on them killing them instantly.

Some of the affected schools were Kugrago, Akara, Kungo, Zabzunde and Bugri primary schools.

The health centre in Bugri was not spared either as nurse’s quarters as well as the maternity ward were totally ripped off.

Shift system

Madam Lamisi said as a result of the destruction to the schools, management has been compelled to temporarily resort to shift system in order to cater for the large number of student population.

“I am pleading for emergency support for the school pupils since what they are currently going through is an impediment to academic work, which has the tendency to negatively affect their performance,” the MP said.

On the damaged maternity block, she said pregnant women could not be delivered of babies in a building without roof.

“Therefore, I wish to reiterate my appeal for support as quickly as possible to put the maternity ward in order for the benefit of expectant mothers,” she added.