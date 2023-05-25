Use revenues to promote development — Botwe

Ezekiel E. Sottie Politics May - 25 - 2023 , 07:27

The Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (LGDRD), Dan Kwaku Botwe, has entreated the metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) in the country to find innovative ways to generate revenues and use same judiciously for the development of their areas.

He said one of the main functions of an assembly was to ensure that revenues generated were used for the benefit of the people from whom they were collected for them to appreciate.

“When the people in your assembly’s jurisdiction see that the assembly is making good use of the revenues generated, they shall be willing to support the assembly in that effort,” Mr Botwe stated.

Mr Botwe gave the advice when he inaugurated a nine-member Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly Management Committee at Odumase-Krobo.

He said positive actions of the assembly workers went a long way to improve revenue mobilisation of the various assemblies and in the same vein their lukewarm attitudes also discouraged same and those were issues that management of the various assemblies must take note of and address.

“Let me emphasise that workers in the assemblies play very important part in the total development of the assembly.

Serve

Don’t sit in the office as an officer and idle about.

You are equally there to serve the people and if you are put in charge of revenue, work hard to achieve results for the assembly.”

“Oftentimes, many things happen in the assembly and the workers in the assembly will not mind until the political leader comes to prompt them before they will take action.

You are part of the assembly and the development of the assembly must be a collective decision of which you must be part of.

If you are in charge of revenue mobilisation for the assembly, let management give you the needed resources for you to perform and account for what you are put in charge of.”

The minister said each and every assembly worker should be accountable to his or her stewardship, adding “we are being governed by law”.