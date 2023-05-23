NDC-UK/Ireland Chapter celebrates John Mahama's victory in NDC Primaries

In a press release issued today, the NDC-UK/Ireland Chapter extended heartfelt congratulations to President John Dramani Mahama for his triumph in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primary held on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

The primary witnessed President Mahama's resounding victory, securing close to 100% of the vote.

The NDC-UK/Ireland Chapter took the opportunity to commend the national leadership of the NDC, led by Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, for ensuring a fair, transparent, and peaceful conduct of the primaries.

It said the outcome of the elections had been accepted harmoniously by all stakeholders, reflecting the party's commitment to unity and democracy.

The NDC-UK/Ireland Chapter also acknowledged the actions of Dr. Kwabena Duffour Kojo Bonsu, two prominent members of the NDC who graciously accepted the outcome of the primaries. Both individuals pledged their unwavering support to the NDC's collective interest, vowing to contribute to the party's efforts in securing victory in the upcoming 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections. The release said Dr. Kwabena Duffour's active participation in the Kumawu by-election campaign further attests to his dedication to the NDC's cause.

It added that the primaries not only provided an opportunity for the candidates to engage with voters across Ghana but also revitalized and energized NDC branches throughout the country, adding that the resounding support witnessed during the campaign period had prepared the party for the challenges ahead in the 2024 elections.

The NDC-UK/Ireland Chapter express the belief that President Mahama is best equipped to tackle Ghana's current economic challenges, which they attribute to what they perceive as poor leadership under President Akufo-Addo and his government.

In light of this conviction, the entire membership of the NDC-UK/Ireland Chapter reaffirmed their unwavering commitment and relentless efforts in contributing to a resounding victory for the NDC in the 2024 elections. Their collective goal is to build a Ghana that aligns with the aspirations and dreams of its citizens.

Chairman Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba concluded the press release by once again congratulating President John Dramani Mahama on his historic victory, expressing confidence in his leadership abilities and wishing him success as he embarks on the journey towards the 2024 elections.