Dr. Afriyie Akoto rallies support for Ernest Yaw Anim

Kweku Zurek Politics May - 23 - 2023 , 13:41

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, an aspiring flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), visited Kumawu on Sunday to rally support for the party's Parliamentary candidate, Ernest Yaw Anim, in the scheduled Parliamentary by-election today.

Speaking to the constituents, Dr. Afriyie Akoto urged them to vote overwhelmingly for Ernest Yaw Anim, highlighting that he embodies unity.

In an electrifying atmosphere, Dr. Afriyie Akoto expressed his joy after receiving updates that never had such unity been witnessed within the NPP as the by-election had brought about.

Emphasizing the importance of unity, he stated that it was crucial for the NPP's success in the current by-election and the upcoming 2024 general elections.

"We are delighted that there is now unity within Kumawu NPP. That is all we were seeking ahead of Tuesday's polls. Therefore, I urge you to locate Anim, who occupies the first position on the ballot, and vote overwhelmingly for him," he emphasized.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto participated in a thanksgiving church service held in honour of the late Philip Basoah.

Addressing the congregation, Dr. Afriyie Akoto praised the late Philip Basoah, who served as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu, as a disciplined and hardworking representative for Ghana and the Kumawu constituency.

"I developed a friendship with Philip Basoah during his time in Parliament. He worked diligently for Ghana and the Kumawu constituency. I commend the people of Kumawu for electing him to serve your interests in Parliament. Basoah will always be remembered for his humility," he remarked.