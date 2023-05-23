Kumawu by-election: NPP supporters in jubilant mood during counting of ballots
Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor and Emmanuel Baah Politics
Supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Kumawu went into a jubilatory mood following the counting of ballots from more than 50 polling stations that indicated the NPP candidate was in a lead in the Kumawu by-election.
Early results in the by-election put the NPP candidate in a comfortable lead followed by the NDC candidate.
The dreaded Kwaku Duah is in the third position.
more to follow...