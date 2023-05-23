Kumawu by-election: NPP supporters in jubilatory mood during counting of ballots
Kumawu by-election: NPP supporters in jubilatory mood during counting of ballots. PICTURES BY EMMANUEL BAAH

Kumawu by-election: NPP supporters in jubilant mood during counting of ballots

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor and Emmanuel Baah Politics

Supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Kumawu went into a jubilatory mood following the counting of ballots from more than 50 polling stations that indicated the NPP candidate was in a lead in the Kumawu by-election.

Early results in the by-election put the NPP candidate in a comfortable lead followed by the NDC candidate. 

The dreaded Kwaku Duah is in the third position.

more to follow...

News & Information you can trust.

Graphic Online, the digital news and media division of Graphic Communications Group Ltd, is Ghana’s largest, most credible, and oldest news provider, reaching millions of readers worldwide every day. GraphicOnline provides political,  business, entertainment, financial, national, and international news to audiences via desktop terminals and mobile apps.

Connect With Us : 0242202447 | 0551484843 | 0266361755 | 059 199 7513 |