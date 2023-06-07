NDC introduces Quayson to constituents

Shirley Asiedu-Addo Politics Jun - 07 - 2023 , 11:08

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) yesterday introduced James Gyakye Quayson as the party’s parliamentary candidate for the Assin North Constituency by-election slated for June 27, 2023, to the constituents.

The NDC has strategically retained Mr Quayson as its candidate for the by-election with the strongest belief that he will retain the seat as a result of his popularity with the people.

Mr Quayson received a rousing welcome from supporters of the party in the constituency.

Procession

A procession of hundreds of supporters welcomed Mr Quayson who, together with senior members of the NDC including, the party’s Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, the Member of Parliament for Odododiodio, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, the Central Regional Chairman, Prof. Richard Asiedu, walked through Akonfudi and some of the major towns of the constituency to Assin Bereku, the constituency’s capital, where he was introduced to the electorate.

Mr Quayson comes up against whoever wins in the NPP primary today.

Mr Quayson worked as a social worker in Canada until he ventured into active politics. He holds a High School Diploma in General Education, a degree in Social Science, a Master’s in Urban Planning and Community Development.

Background

The Supreme Court on May 17, 2023 ruled that Parliament should expunge the name of Mr Quayson from its records.

The ruling was the outcome of a case brought before the Supreme Court, invoking its original jurisdiction to examine the constitutionality of Mr Quayson’s election.

Mr Quayson was accused of holding dual citizenship prior to the 2020 election, an allegation he vehemently denied.

Per the ruling, Parliament declared the Assin North seat vacant with the Electoral Commission fixing June 27 for the by-election