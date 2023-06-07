Let’s unite for victory in 2024 — NDC E/R chairman

Ezekiel E. Sottie Politics Jun - 07 - 2023 , 11:15

The Eastern Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Mark Oliver Kevor, has urged party faithful to bury their differences and forge ahead with a united front to win the 2024 election.

‘’In next year’s election, not only are Ghanaians looking forward to the party to win and save them from the horrible situations we are facing now but also the whole world.

“Anytime we are in power, Ghanaians and the whole world know what we are capable of doing.

It is time for us to bury our petty squabbles, especially when the election of candidates are over and tighten our belts for what is ahead of us,” Dr Kevor said during a thanksgiving service last Sunday at the Ebenezer Presbyterian Church at Akrade in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region after successful internal elections.

‘’The 2024 election is very crucial to us as a party and Ghanaians and we need to work extra hard to ensure that we educate Ghanaians to understand the need to bring the party back to power,’’ Dr Kevor said.

He said with unity, the party stood a strong chance of reclaiming the presidential seat and ensure a majority in Parliament.

Thanksgiving

The thanksgiving service was attended by three out of the eight Members of Parliament for the area, Thomas Ampem Nyarko, Bismark Tetteh Nyako and Albert Tetteh Nyakotey for Asuogyaman, Upper Manya Krobo and Yilo Krobo respectively.

Also present at the function to show solidarity to the Eastern Region caucus were the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, MP for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, MP for Bole Bamboi, Ussifu Sulemana, and MP for Ketu South, Dzifa Gomashi.

The Deputy Eastern Regional Communication Officer of the party, Michael Ofoei Akorli, expressed appreciation to the electorate in the region for their efforts at ensuring a successful internal election.

‘’We thank God for the climax of our re-organisation exercise.

And we intend to solidify our relationship with the Christian community to garner more support,” he said.

The Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman, who hosted his colleague MPs, was equally grateful for the role party members played in ensuring that new officers were elected without a hitch.

‘’Now that the internal elections are over, let us forget ahead and plan together to ensure we come back to power,” he said.