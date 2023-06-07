Focus on campaigning and leave us alone - Electoral Commission slams Sammy Gyamfi

Kweku Zurek Politics Jun - 07 - 2023 , 07:13

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has responded to Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), urging him to prioritize campaigning in the upcoming Assin North by-election rather than attacking the Commission.

In a press release, the Electoral Commission addressed Mr. Gyamfi's recent statement regarding the eligibility of parliamentary candidates.

The Commission reiterated that according to Article 94 of the 1992 Constitution, a person qualifies to contest as a parliamentary candidate if they are a registered voter, at least 21 years old, and either hail from or reside in the constituency for a total of five years within the last ten years preceding the election.

The Commission dismissed Mr. Gyamfi's claim that the Electoral Commission should also consider the provisions of CI 127, particularly the Nomination Form, when determining a candidate's eligibility.

It clarified that the Nomination Form only requires the individuals nominating a candidate to be registered voters in the constituency, not the candidate themselves. The candidate is only required to hail from or reside in the constituency to qualify for contesting.

The Electoral Commission highlighted the case of the NDC candidate in the recent Kumawu Constituency by-election, Mr. Kwasi Amankwaa, who is not a registered voter in Kumawu but contested because he hails from there. The Commission questioned why the NDC did not raise this issue before that by-election.

Furthermore, the Electoral Commission criticized Sammy Gyamfi and the NDC for consistently making false claims aimed at tarnishing the integrity of the Commission. It referenced the NDC's petition to the Supreme Court after the 2020 Elections, where they alleged victory but failed to provide evidence to support their claims. The Commission emphasized that the current allegation regarding the Assin North by-election is baseless, unfounded, and should be ignored by well-meaning Ghanaians.

The Electoral Commission called on Sammy Gyamfi to exercise maturity, decorum, and truthfulness in his discussions concerning the Commission. It urged him to shift his focus to campaigning and leave the Electoral Commission alone. The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to conducting transparent, peaceful, and credible elections and assured the public that it would continue to fulfill its constitutional mandate.

As the Assin North by-election approaches, the Electoral Commission encourages all candidates to engage in fair and respectful campaigning, contributing to a democratic process that upholds the principles of transparency and integrity.