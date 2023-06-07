Speaker swears in MP for Kumawu

Daniel Kenu Politics Jun - 07 - 2023 , 06:59

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, yesterday swore in the newly elected New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu in the Ashanti Region, Ernest Yaw Annim, as a Member of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

He took the oath of allegiance and the oath as an MP.

Election

Mr Annim won the Kumawu by-election with over 70 per cent of the valid votes cast.

He garnered 15,264 votes, which represented 70.91 per cent.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Kwasi Amankwa, had 3,723 votes, representing 17.29 per cent.

The two independent candidates, Kwaku Duah, with a bird as his symbol had 2,478 votes, representing 11.51 per cent, while the other Kwaku Duah, with a hoe as his symbol, had 62 votes, representing 0.29 per cent of the valid votes cast.

Working tools

The Speaker handed the new MP "his working tools", which were the 1992 Constitution and the standing orders for him to have a modicum understanding of how the House works.

The Kumawu seat was declared vacant following the death of Philip Basoa after a short illness.

The new MP was accompanied by the chiefs of the Kumawu Traditional Council and the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Benard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi.

Speeches

In a speech to welcome the new MP, the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, expressed the hope that he would settle quickly and adjust to how laws were made and contribute meaningfully to that exercise.

He said he did not doubt the ability of the MP to contribute his quota to the development and enhancement of parliamentary work.

Minority

On his side, the Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, said he hoped that the MP would take after the calm demeanour of the late MP who fully represented the people of Kumawu.