NDC Greater Accra regional Chairman revokes suspension of Ayawaso-West-Wuogon Chairman

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Jun - 09 - 2023 , 07:48

The Greater Accra regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore has revoked the suspension of the Ayawaso-West-Wuogon Constituency Chairman of the party Bismark Aborbi-Ayitey.

Aborbi-Ayitey had been suspended through a communication by the NDC Greater Accra Regional Secretary, Theophilus Tetteh Chaie.

Mr Chaie had accused the constituency chairman of engaging in media programmes that discussed internal party matters.

He therefore referred the matter to the Regional Disciplinary Committee for further investigation.

In a letter dated June 6, 2023, he asked Mr Aborbi-Ayitey to hand over all party properties in his possession to the constituency Vice Chairman until the matter has been adjudicated upon.

However, the regional chairman, Ashie Moore has intervened and cancelled the said suspension.

His argument is that the said suspension did not go through the right procedure to get his endorsement as the Regional Chairman.

Below is a copy of the statement by Nii Ashie Moore