NDC Greater Accra regional Chairman revokes suspension of Ayawaso-West-Wuogon Chairman
The Greater Accra regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore has revoked the suspension of the Ayawaso-West-Wuogon Constituency Chairman of the party Bismark Aborbi-Ayitey.
Aborbi-Ayitey had been suspended through a communication by the NDC Greater Accra Regional Secretary, Theophilus Tetteh Chaie.
Mr Chaie had accused the constituency chairman of engaging in media programmes that discussed internal party matters.
He therefore referred the matter to the Regional Disciplinary Committee for further investigation.
In a letter dated June 6, 2023, he asked Mr Aborbi-Ayitey to hand over all party properties in his possession to the constituency Vice Chairman until the matter has been adjudicated upon.
However, the regional chairman, Ashie Moore has intervened and cancelled the said suspension.
His argument is that the said suspension did not go through the right procedure to get his endorsement as the Regional Chairman.
Below is a copy of the statement by Nii Ashie Moore
RE: SUSPENSION OF BISMARK ABORBI-AYITEY (AYAWASO WEST WUOGON CONSTITUENCY CHAIRMAN)
The Greater Accra Regional Chairman has taken notice of a purported letter of suspension of the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency Chairman and wish to state the following;
1. That a MEMO was written to the Regional Executive Committee which states clearly that, all agenda and crucial decisions should be forwarded to me by mail or on whatsapp for my inputs and directives.
2. However, in my absence a letter sighted with the above reference and I hereby write to declare that given the non-compliance with the dictates of my MEMO, the action of the letter with the above reference is hereby declared null and void.
3. For the avoidance of any doubt, the letter to suspend the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency Chairman Is hereby revoked.
4. Due to the happenings caused by the suspension letter in twenty constituencies, I have put on hold my trip in order to deal with the issues happening in the Region.