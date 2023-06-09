Vice President Bawumia dismisses claims of British citizenship - Gideon Boako

Kweku Zurek Politics Jun - 09 - 2023 , 20:34

Dr. Gideon Boako, the spokesperson for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has refuted allegations circulating on social media that the Vice President holds British citizenship while serving as the Vice President of Ghana.

In a post shared on his Facebook page on Friday evening, Dr. Gideon Boako stated that Dr. Bawumia has never possessed British citizenship or any other citizenship throughout his life.

"We have taken notice of a baseless accusation circulating on social media, claiming that the Vice President holds British citizenship while occupying the position of Vice President, which is contrary to the laws of Ghana," the statement on his page read.

"We want to make it abundantly clear that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is a Ghanaian citizen and has never held British citizenship or any other citizenship. This allegation should be disregarded as it lacks credibility. Thank you."