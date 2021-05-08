NCCE: Take pride in 1992 Constitution

The Gomoa West District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Madam Edith Ivy Howard, has called on Ghanaians to take pride in the 1992 Constitution and to defend it at all times.
She said although the country had done well in holding onto the 1992 Constitution, every effort must be made by Ghanaians to ensure that it stood the test of time.
“We have done well as a nation for holding onto the 1992 constitution for solid 29 years and we must continuously and collectively uphold it as all we have got for eternity,” she said.
Engagements
Madam Howard made the call when addressing the people of the Gomoa West District in the Central Region on the importance of the 1992 Constitution as part of this year’s constitution week celebration at separate engagements with pensioners, market women, churches, mosques and other identifiable groups.
She underscored the need for the citizenry to sustain the country's democracy, defend and respect the constitution as a people and be abreast of its contents.
“You must know the content of the Constitution to stand up and defend it,” she stated, while stressing that the constitution was the surest way of knowing one’s rights and freedoms.
She said one could only demand his or her rights and freedoms and protect the same if he or she knew of them.
Identity
The theme for the 2021 celebration is: 'We are One, Ghana First'.
Madam Howard said this year’s theme was to put emphasis on the fact that national interest superseded ethnic and all other forms of personal sentiments.
She educated the people on their rights and responsibilities as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution and urged them to be good citizens.
Background
The constitution Week was instituted in 2001 to commemorate the country's return to constitutional rule and had since become one of the flagship programmes of the NCCE.
The week-long celebration, among other things is aimed at orienting Ghanaians on the need to uphold values such as demand for accountability, respect for the rule of law and respect for human rights and enhance quality citizenship among the people for effective democratic participation.
It is also to sensitise the people to the need for national unity and peaceful coexistence and inculcate into the citizens the spirit of oneness and patriotism. —
GNA