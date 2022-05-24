Juaben MCE nominee who ‘bribed’ voters charged with 26 corruption counts

The nominee for the position of Municipal Chief Executive for Juaben in the Ashanti, surrounded with a controversy after he obtained just six votes out of 26 in the first round of voting, and was seen in a video, allegedly demanding a refund of money he paid to some assembly members for his endorsement has been slapped with 26 counts of corruption in respect of public elections by the Special Prosecutor.
Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka wanted to be the Municipal Chief Executive for Juaben in the Ashanti Region.
He was nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo but was rejected on the first and second occasions by the Assembly Members.
It later emerged in a video, where he was heard demanding a refund of a GH¢1000 he paid to an Assembly Member after he was rejected during the confirmation vote.
It was alleged that he paid money to some Assembly Members for his endorsement, yet they voted against him.
In the video, the rejected nominee was seen hurling insults and curses at some individuals believed to be Assembly Members.
In some instances, he was seen angrily exchanging words with some assembly members and demanding the return of monies paid to them.
26 counts of corruption
The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng took up up the matter for investigations.
In a press statement dated Tuesday, May 24, 2022 and issued by the Special Proseutor, Kissi Agyebeing, he explained that Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka will be arraigned before the High Court in Kumasi on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 charged with 26 counts of corruption, in respect of a public election – arising out of two public elections conducted in September and November 2021 for the confirmation or otherwise of his nomination.
The facts supporting the Special Prosecutor’s case against him is that, Sarfo-Kantanka, who is a farmer and the chairman of the Juaben constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) "gifted" the elected members of the Assembly GH¢5000 each ahead of the election, which was to confirm him.
He again "gifted" the appointed members GH¢2500 each, all with the intention to influence them in their duty as voters in respect of the election in his favour.
Watch the said video where Sarfo-Kantanka was seen demanding a refund
Facts to be adduced by Special Prosecutor
In July 2021, the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo nominated the accused, Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka, a farmer and the Chairman of the New Patriotic Party for Juaben Constituency, for the position of Chief Executive of the Juaben Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti Region.
The evidence, according to the Special Prosecutor will establish that, circa September 2021, before the confirmation or otherwise of the accused by a public election, the accused visited the members of the Juaben Municipal Assembly in Juaben; and he gifted the elected members of the Assembly GH¢5,000 each and he also gifted the government appointed members GH¢2,500 each to influence their conduct in the performance of their duty as voters in respect of the election in his favour.
The election was conducted on September 29, 2021 and the accused failed to secure the required number of votes for confirmation as Municipal Chief Executive.
The accused was re-nominated for the same position by President Akufo-Addo on October 12, 2021.
A subsequent election for the same purpose was conducted on November 1, 2021 and the accused again failed to secure the required number of votes.
The Special Prosecutor said, "whereupon, the accused, utterly disappointed at the turn of events that his gifting of valuable consideration to the members of the Assembly to influence their vote in his favour had gone awry, went berserk and vented his wrath on the members of the Assembly and he angrily demanded a refund of the amounts of money he had gifted to them. The irate conduct of the accused was audio-visually recorded; and the recording went viral on Social Media platforms."
The accused admitted gifting the indicated sums of money to the respective categories of the members of the Assembly to influence the outcome of the elections in his favour, according to the Special Prosecutor.
After investigations, the accused was duly charged with the offences on the charge sheet, it added.
Below is a copy of the Charge Sheet
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF JUSTICE
IN THE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE
(CRIMINAL DIVISION)
ASHANTI REGION
KUMASI – A.D. 2022
Court Case No.
THE REPUBLIC
V.
ALEXANDER KWABENA SARFO-KANTANKA
========
CHARGE SHEET
===================
COUNT ONE
STATEMENT OF OFFENCE
CORRUPTION IN RESPECT OF A PUBLIC ELECTION, contrary to section 256(1) and (2) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) as amended by section 9 of the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Act, 2020 (Act 1034).
PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE
ALEXANDER KWABENA SARFO-KANTANKA, farmer, circa September 2021 in Juaben in the Ashanti Region and within the jurisdiction of this Court, endeavoured directly to influence the conduct of Simon Adjei, a member of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, in the performance of his duty as a voter in respect of public elections conducted regarding your nomination by the President of the Republic as the Chief Executive of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, by gifting him valuable consideration of an amount of Five Thousand cedis (GHC5,000.00).
COUNT TWO
STATEMENT OF OFFENCE
CORRUPTION IN RESPECT OF A PUBLIC ELECTION, contrary to section 256(1) and (2) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) as amended by section 9 of the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Act, 2020 (Act 1034).
PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE
ALEXANDER KWABENA SARFO-KANTANKA, farmer, circa September 2021 in Juaben in the Ashanti Region and within the jurisdiction of this Court, endeavoured directly to influence the conduct of Prince Opong-Kyekyeku, a member of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, in the performance of his duty as a voter in respect of public elections conducted regarding your nomination by the President of the Republic as the Chief Executive of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, by gifting him valuable consideration of an amount of Five Thousand cedis (GHC5,000.00).
COUNT THREE
STATEMENT OF OFFENCE
CORRUPTION IN RESPECT OF A PUBLIC ELECTION, contrary to section 256(1) and (2) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) as amended by section 9 of the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Act, 2020 (Act 1034).
PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE
ALEXANDER KWABENA SARFO-KANTANKA, farmer, circa September 2021 in Juaben in the Ashanti Region and within the jurisdiction of this Court, endeavoured directly to influence the conduct of Patrick Yeboah Boateng, a member of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, in the performance of his duty as a voter in respect of public elections conducted regarding your nomination by the President of the Republic as the Chief Executive of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, by gifting him valuable consideration of an amount of Five Thousand cedis (GHC5,000.00).
COUNT FOUR
STATEMENT OF OFFENCE
CORRUPTION IN RESPECT OF A PUBLIC ELECTION, contrary to section 256(1) and (2) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) as amended by section 9 of the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Act, 2020 (Act 1034).
PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE
ALEXANDER KWABENA SARFO-KANTANKA, farmer, circa September 2021 in Juaben in the Ashanti Region and within the jurisdiction of this Court, endeavoured directly to influence the conduct of Omane Aboagye, member of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, in the performance of his duty as a voter in respect of public elections conducted regarding your nomination by the President of the Republic as the Chief Executive of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, by gifting him valuable consideration of an amount of Five Thousand cedis (GHC5,000.00).
COUNT FIVE
STATEMENT OF OFFENCE
CORRUPTION IN RESPECT OF A PUBLIC ELECTION, contrary to section 256(1) and (2) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) as amended by section 9 of the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Act, 2020 (Act 1034).
PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE
ALEXANDER KWABENA SARFO-KANTANKA, farmer, circa September 2021 in Juaben in the Ashanti Region and within the jurisdiction of this Court, endeavoured directly to influence the conduct of Osei Tutu, a member of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, in the performance of his duty as a voter in respect of public elections conducted regarding your nomination by the President of the Republic as the Chief Executive of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, by gifting him valuable consideration of an amount of Five Thousand cedis (GHC5,000.00).
COUNT SIX
STATEMENT OF OFFENCE
CORRUPTION IN RESPECT OF A PUBLIC ELECTION, contrary to section 256(1) and (2) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) as amended by section 9 of the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Act, 2020 (Act 1034).
PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE
ALEXANDER KWABENA SARFO-KANTANKA, farmer, circa September 2021 in Juaben in the Ashanti Region and within the jurisdiction of this Court, endeavoured directly to influence the conduct of Ofori Kyei Wiredu, a member of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, in the performance of his duty as a voter in respect of public elections conducted regarding your nomination by the President of the Republic as the Chief Executive of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, by gifting him valuable consideration of an amount of Five Thousand cedis (GHC5,000.00).
COUNT SEVEN
STATEMENT OF OFFENCE
CORRUPTION IN RESPECT OF A PUBLIC ELECTION, contrary to section 256(1) and (2) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) as amended by section 9 of the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Act, 2020 (Act 1034).
PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE
ALEXANDER KWABENA SARFO-KANTANKA, farmer, circa September 2021 in Juaben in the Ashanti Region and within the jurisdiction of this Court, endeavoured directly to influence the conduct of Caleb Adu Agyemang, a member of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, in the performance of his duty as a voter in respect of public elections conducted regarding your nomination by the President of the Republic as the Chief Executive of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, by gifting him valuable consideration of an amount of Five Thousand cedis (GHC5,000.00).
COUNT EIGHT
STATEMENT OF OFFENCE
CORRUPTION IN RESPECT OF A PUBLIC ELECTION, contrary to section 256(1) and (2) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) as amended by section 9 of the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Act, 2020 (Act 1034).
PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE
ALEXANDER KWABENA SARFO-KANTANKA, farmer, circa September 2021 in Juaben in the Ashanti Region and within the jurisdiction of this Court, endeavoured directly to influence the conduct of Seth Owusu, a member of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, in the performance of his duty as a voter in respect of public elections conducted regarding your nomination by the President of the Republic as the Chief Executive of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, by gifting him valuable consideration of an amount of Five Thousand cedis (GHC5,000.00).
COUNT NINE
STATEMENT OF OFFENCE
CORRUPTION IN RESPECT OF A PUBLIC ELECTION, contrary to section 256(1) and (2) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) as amended by section 9 of the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Act, 2020 (Act 1034).
PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE
ALEXANDER KWABENA SARFO-KANTANKA, farmer, circa September 2021 in Juaben in the Ashanti Region and within the jurisdiction of this Court, endeavoured directly to influence the conduct of Emmanuel Gallo, a member of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, in the performance of his duty as a voter in respect of public elections conducted regarding your nomination by the President of the Republic as the Chief Executive of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, by gifting him valuable consideration of an amount of Five Thousand cedis (GHC5,000.00).
COUNT TEN
STATEMENT OF OFFENCE
CORRUPTION IN RESPECT OF A PUBLIC ELECTION, contrary to section 256(1) and (2) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) as amended by section 9 of the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Act, 2020 (Act 1034).
PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE
ALEXANDER KWABENA SARFO-KANTANKA, farmer, circa September 2021 in Juaben in the Ashanti Region and within the jurisdiction of this Court, endeavoured directly to influence the conduct of Clement Agyare, a member of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, in the performance of his duty as a voter in respect of public elections conducted regarding your nomination by the President of the Republic as the Chief Executive of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, by gifting him valuable consideration of an amount of Five Thousand cedis (GHC5,000.00).
COUNT ELEVEN
STATEMENT OF OFFENCE
CORRUPTION IN RESPECT OF A PUBLIC ELECTION, contrary to section 256(1) and (2) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) as amended by section 9 of the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Act, 2020 (Act 1034).
PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE
ALEXANDER KWABENA SARFO-KANTANKA, farmer, circa September 2021 in Juaben in the Ashanti Region and within the jurisdiction of this Court, endeavoured directly to influence the conduct of Samuel Antwi Oppong, a member of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, in the performance of his duty as a voter in respect of public elections conducted regarding your nomination by the President of the Republic as the Chief Executive of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, by gifting him valuable consideration of an amount of Five Thousand cedis (GHC5,000.00).
COUNT TWELVE
STATEMENT OF OFFENCE
CORRUPTION IN RESPECT OF A PUBLIC ELECTION, contrary to section 256(1) and (2) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) as amended by section 9 of the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Act, 2020 (Act 1034).
PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE
ALEXANDER KWABENA SARFO-KANTANKA, farmer, circa September 2021 in Juaben in the Ashanti Region and within the jurisdiction of this Court, endeavoured directly to influence the conduct of Joseph Asare, a member of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, in the performance of his duty as a voter in respect of public elections conducted regarding your nomination by the President of the Republic as the Chief Executive of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, by gifting him valuable consideration of an amount of Five Thousand cedis (GHC5,000.00).
COUNT THIRTEEN
STATEMENT OF OFFENCE
CORRUPTION IN RESPECT OF A PUBLIC ELECTION, contrary to section 256(1) and (2) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) as amended by section 9 of the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Act, 2020 (Act 1034).
PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE
ALEXANDER KWABENA SARFO-KANTANKA, farmer, circa September 2021 in Juaben in the Ashanti Region and within the jurisdiction of this Court, endeavoured directly to influence the conduct of Mary Stella Fosua, a member of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, in the performance of his duty as a voter in respect of public elections conducted regarding your nomination by the President of the Republic as the Chief Executive of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, by gifting her valuable consideration of an amount of Five Thousand cedis (GHC5,000.00).
COUNT FOURTEEN
STATEMENT OF OFFENCE
CORRUPTION IN RESPECT OF A PUBLIC ELECTION, contrary to section 256(1) and (2) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) as amended by section 9 of the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Act, 2020 (Act 1034).
PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE
ALEXANDER KWABENA SARFO-KANTANKA, farmer, circa September 2021 in Juaben in the Ashanti Region and within the jurisdiction of this Court, endeavoured directly to influence the conduct of Mary Yeboah, a member of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, in the performance of his duty as a voter in respect of public elections conducted regarding your nomination by the President of the Republic as the Chief Executive of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, by gifting her valuable consideration of an amount of Five Thousand cedis (GHC5,000.00).
COUNT FIFTEEN
STATEMENT OF OFFENCE
CORRUPTION IN RESPECT OF A PUBLIC ELECTION, contrary to section 256(1) and (2) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) as amended by section 9 of the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Act, 2020 (Act 1034).
PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE
ALEXANDER KWABENA SARFO-KANTANKA, farmer, circa September 2021 in Juaben in the Ashanti Region and within the jurisdiction of this Court, endeavoured directly to influence the conduct of Ransford Osei, a member of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, in the performance of his duty as a voter in respect of public elections conducted regarding your nomination by the President of the Republic as the Chief Executive of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, by gifting him valuable consideration of an amount of Five Thousand cedis (GHC5,000.00).
COUNT SIXTEEN
STATEMENT OF OFFENCE
CORRUPTION IN RESPECT OF A PUBLIC ELECTION, contrary to section 256(1) and (2) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) as amended by section 9 of the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Act, 2020 (Act 1034).
PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE
ALEXANDER KWABENA SARFO-KANTANKA, farmer, circa September 2021 in Juaben in the Ashanti Region and within the jurisdiction of this Court, endeavoured directly to influence the conduct of Emmanuel Labone, a member of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, in the performance of his duty as a voter in respect of public elections conducted regarding your nomination by the President of the Republic as the Chief Executive of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, by gifting him valuable consideration of an amount Five Thousand cedis (GHC5,000.00).
COUNT SEVENTEEN
STATEMENT OF OFFENCE
CORRUPTION IN RESPECT OF A PUBLIC ELECTION, contrary to section 256(1) and (2) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) as amended by section 9 of the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Act, 2020 (Act 1034).
PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE
ALEXANDER KWABENA SARFO-KANTANKA, farmer, circa September 2021 in Juaben in the Ashanti Region and within the jurisdiction of this Court, endeavoured directly to influence the conduct of Adom Boakye, a member of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, in the performance of his duty as a voter in respect of public elections conducted regarding your nomination by the President of the Republic as the Chief Executive of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, by gifting him valuable consideration of an amount of Five Thousand cedis (GHC5,000.00).
COUNT EIGHTEEN
STATEMENT OF OFFENCE
CORRUPTION IN RESPECT OF A PUBLIC ELECTION, contrary to section 256(1) and (2) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) as amended by section 9 of the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Act, 2020 (Act 1034).
PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE
ALEXANDER KWABENA SARFO-KANTANKA, farmer, circa September 2021 in Juaben in the Ashanti Region and within the jurisdiction of this Court, endeavoured directly to influence the conduct of Akwasi Agyare Boateng, a member of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, in the performance of his duty as a voter in respect of public elections conducted regarding your nomination by the President of the Republic as the Chief Executive of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, by gifting him valuable consideration of an amount of Five Thousand cedis (GHC5,000.00).
COUNT NINETEEN
STATEMENT OF OFFENCE
CORRUPTION IN RESPECT OF A PUBLIC ELECTION, contrary to section 256(1) and (2) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) as amended by section 9 of the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Act, 2020 (Act 1034).
PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE
ALEXANDER KWABENA SARFO-KANTANKA, farmer, circa September 2021 in Juaben in the Ashanti Region and within the jurisdiction of this Court, endeavoured directly to influence the conduct of Abigail Amponsah, a member of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, in the performance of his duty as a voter in respect of public elections conducted regarding your nomination by the President of the Republic as the Chief Executive of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, by gifting her valuable consideration of an amount of Two Thousand Five Hundred cedis (GHC2,500.00).
COUNT TWENTY
STATEMENT OF OFFENCE
CORRUPTION IN RESPECT OF A PUBLIC ELECTION, contrary to section 256(1) and (2) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) as amended by section 9 of the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Act, 2020 (Act 1034).
PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE
ALEXANDER KWABENA SARFO-KANTANKA, farmer, circa September 2021 in Juaben in the Ashanti Region and within the jurisdiction of this Court, endeavoured directly to influence the conduct of Darko Boateng, a member of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, in the performance of his duty as a voter in respect of public elections conducted regarding your nomination by the President of the Republic as the Chief Executive of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, by gifting him valuable consideration of an amount of Two Thousand Five Hundred cedis (GHC2,500.00).
COUNT TWENTY-ONE
STATEMENT OF OFFENCE
CORRUPTION IN RESPECT OF A PUBLIC ELECTION, contrary to section 256(1) and (2) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) as amended by section 9 of the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Act, 2020 (Act 1034).
PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE
ALEXANDER KWABENA SARFO-KANTANKA, farmer, circa September 2021 in Juaben in the Ashanti Region and within the jurisdiction of this Court, endeavoured directly to influence the conduct of Anthony Darko Kufuor, a member of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, in the performance of his duty as a voter in respect of public elections conducted regarding your nomination by the President of the Republic as the Chief Executive of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, by gifting him valuable consideration of an amount of Two Thousand Five Hundred cedis (GHC2,500.00).
COUNT TWENTY-TWO
STATEMENT OF OFFENCE
CORRUPTION IN RESPECT OF A PUBLIC ELECTION, contrary to section 256(1) and (2) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) as amended by section 9 of the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Act, 2020 (Act 1034).
PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE
ALEXANDER KWABENA SARFO-KANTANKA, farmer, circa September 2021 in Juaben in the Ashanti Region and within the jurisdiction of this Court, endeavoured directly to influence the conduct of Richard Owusu Kwarteng, a member of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, in the performance of his duty as a voter in respect of public elections conducted regarding your nomination by the President of the Republic as the Chief Executive of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, by gifting him valuable consideration of an amount of Two Thousand Five Hundred cedis (GHC2,500.00).
COUNT TWENTY-THREE
STATEMENT OF OFFENCE
CORRUPTION IN RESPECT OF A PUBLIC ELECTION, contrary to section 256(1) and (2) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) as amended by section 9 of the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Act, 2020 (Act 1034).
PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE
ALEXANDER KWABENA SARFO-KANTANKA, farmer, circa September 2021 in Juaben in the Ashanti Region and within the jurisdiction of this Court, endeavoured directly to influence the conduct of Charles Kwaku Boateng, a member of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, in the performance of his duty as a voter in respect of public elections conducted regarding your nomination by the President of the Republic as the Chief Executive of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, by gifting him valuable consideration of an amount of Two Thousand Five Hundred cedis (GHC2,500.00).
COUNT TWENTY-FOUR
STATEMENT OF OFFENCE
CORRUPTION IN RESPECT OF A PUBLIC ELECTION, contrary to section 256(1) and (2) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) as amended by section 9 of the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Act, 2020 (Act 1034).
PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE
ALEXANDER KWABENA SARFO-KANTANKA, farmer, circa September 2021 in Juaben in the Ashanti Region and within the jurisdiction of this Court, endeavoured directly to influence the conduct of John Jacaboba, a member of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, in the performance of his duty as a voter in respect of public elections conducted regarding your nomination by the President of the Republic as the Chief Executive of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, by gifting him valuable consideration of an amount of Two Thousand Five Hundred cedis (GHC2,500.00).
COUNT TWENTY-FIVE
STATEMENT OF OFFENCE
CORRUPTION IN RESPECT OF A PUBLIC ELECTION, contrary to section 256(1) and (2) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) as amended by section 9 of the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Act, 2020 (Act 1034).
PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE
ALEXANDER KWABENA SARFO-KANTANKA, farmer, circa September 2021 in Juaben in the Ashanti Region and within the jurisdiction of this Court, endeavoured directly to influence the conduct of Bright Owusu Danquah, a member of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, in the performance of his duty as a voter in respect of public elections conducted regarding your nomination by the President of the Republic as the Chief Executive of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, by gifting him valuable consideration of an amount of Two Thousand Five Hundred cedis (GHC2,500.00).
COUNT TWENTY-SIX
STATEMENT OF OFFENCE
CORRUPTION IN RESPECT OF A PUBLIC ELECTION, contrary to section 256(1) and (2) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) as amended by section 9 of the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Act, 2020 (Act 1034).
PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE
ALEXANDER KWABENA SARFO-KANTANKA, farmer, circa September 2021 in Juaben in the Ashanti Region and within the jurisdiction of this Court, endeavoured directly to influence the conduct of Nana Ama Dankwa, a member of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, in the performance of his duty as a voter in respect of public elections conducted regarding your nomination by the President of the Republic as the Chief Executive of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, by gifting her valuable consideration of an amount of Two Thousand Five Hundred cedis (GHC2,500.00).
Dated at the Office of the Special Prosecutor, 6 Haile Selassie Avenue, South Ridge, Accra this Twenty-Fourth day of May 2022.
Kissi Agyebeng
Special Prosecutor
The Registrar
High Court
(Criminal Division)
Kumasi
And for service on Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka.
