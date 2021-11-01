VIDEO: Juaben MCE nominee captured in an alleged bribery incident

The nominee for the position of Municipal Chief Executive for Juaben in the Ashanti, surrounded with a controversy after he obtained just six votes out of 26 in the first round of voting, has been seen in a video, allegedly demanding a refund of money he paid to some assembly members for his endorsement.
Alex Sarfo Kantanka, in the video is heard demanding a refund of a GH¢1000 he paid to an Assembly Member after he was rejected during a confirmation vote.
In the video, the rejected nominee was seen hurling insults and curses at some individuals believed to be Assembly Members.
In some instances, he was seen angrily exchanging words with some assembly members and demanding the return of monies paid to them.
The nominee, Alex Sarfo Kantanka, failed to secure the two-thirds majority after he garnered six out of the 26 votes cast in the first attempt.
The nominee was reappointed by the President, but some Assembly Members boycotted the first exercise to confirm him on Friday, citing intimidation over the deployment of armed security officers.
VIDEO attached below: Fall out from the Juaben MCE confirmation and other issues.