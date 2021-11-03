Special Prosecutor investigates Juaben MCE bribery allegations

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has opened investigations into an allegation of corruption and corruption-related offences by the President’s nominee for the Chief Executive of the Juaben Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti Region, Mr Alex Sarfo Kantanka.
A letter dated November 2 and addressed to Mr Sarfo Kantanka said issues of “corruption and intimidation in respect of a public election in relation to your nomination and confirmation or otherwise as the Municipal Chief Executive of Juabeng Municipality'' were being investigated.
Invitation
The letter, signed by the Special Prosecutor, Mr Kissi Agyebeng, therefore, invited Mr Sarfo Kantanka to assist with the investigation.
“The OSP considers you a person necessary for the investigations. You are directed to attend, in person, the office of the OSP on Tuesday, November 9 2021 at 2:30 in the afternoon for interviewing,” the letter stated.
It added that Mr Safo Kantanka could attend the meeting with his lawyer.
Background
Viral videos that flooded the Internet last week suggested that Mr Sarfo Kantanka was accusing assembly members in Juaben of pocketing his money and refusing to confirm his nomination as the representative of the President in the area.
After failing to secure the required number of votes to confirm his nomination, Mr Sarfo Kantanka was captured in the viral video demanding his bribe money back from the assembly members.
During the first round of voting to confirm him, he obtained a measly six out of a total of 26 votes.
He needed at least 17 votes (two-thirds of the votes) to secure confirmation as MCE.
Mr Sarfo Kantanka got the blessing of the President for a second time as the nominee for the Chief Executive for the Juaben Municipal Assembly for another round of voting.
His chances improved slightly during the second voting, but it was not enough to secure a confirmation: he obtained 10 out of the 26 votes cast.
For failing twice, he will be replaced with another nominee by the President.
Unhappy with the turn of events, he started pacing the room where the election was conducted, wagging his fingers at some of the assembly members and demanding his money back.