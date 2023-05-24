Let’s unite to ‘break the 8’ — NHIA Dep. CEO

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Yaa Pokua Baiden, has urged the Western Regional Women’s Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to maintain unity to ‘break the eight.’

She said members of the women’s wing should also take advantage of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Mobile Renewal Service (*929#) to ensure their families stayed insured at all material times.

Mrs Baiden made the statement when she served as a special guest at a programme organised by the Women’s Wing in Sekondi-Takoradi.

It was on the theme “ Revamping the women’s front. #Standing together winning together.”

She used the occasion to advise the party to ensure unity and collaboration in the region to achieve their objective of ‘breaking the eight.’

Present at the event were many bigwigs of the NPP in the region.

They included the Regional Chairman, Francis Ndede Siah; the Regional Organiser, Yaw Amoabeng Acheampong; the Deputy Regional Organiser, Yaw Owusu; the Treasurer, Horma Miezah; the Research Officer, Ernest Taylor, and the Women’s Organiser, Yaa Josephine Odoom.