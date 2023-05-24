I’ll make agriculture attractive to youth — Dr Anaba

A Medical practitioner and National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary aspirant for Garu in the Upper East Region, Dr Thomas Anaba, has pledged to make agriculture a top priority by modernising it to make it attractive to the youth in the constituency.

He further gave the assurance that he would facilitate the rehabilitation of roads to link farming communities to market centres.

Dr Anaba, who is a former medical director of Ridge Hospital in Accra and the Chief Executive Officer of Habana Medical Service in Tamale, made the pledge in an interview with the Daily Graphic.

He emerged the winner in a tightly contested race as he polled 250 votes to defeat his closest contender, George Akudugu Mbawini, who had 246 votes.

The incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Albert Akuka Alalzuuga, secured 160 votes.

This is the second time the medical practitioner has contested the primaries; his first attempt being in 2019, which he lost.

Dr Anaba explained that as an experienced medical practitioner, he was much aware of the health needs of the people and indicated his resolve to roll out health-related initiatives when he is elected Member of Parliament in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Campaign

Throughout his campaign, the medical practitioner emphasised the need for comprehensive healthcare reforms, including increased funding for medical infrastructure, improved healthcare services in rural areas and the promotion of preventive care initiatives.

He also highlighted the importance of affordable and accessible healthcare, advocating policies that would reduce the financial burden on patients.