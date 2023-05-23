Kumawu by-election: NPP candidate Ernest Yaw Annim wins with over 70 per cent votes

Enoch Darfah Frimpong and Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Politics May - 23 - 2023 , 20:36

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate, Ernest Yaw Annim has won the Kumawu by-election with over 70 per cent of the valid votes cast.

The votes collated by the Electoral Commission (EC) and declared Wednesday night has Ernest Yaw Annim winning with 15,264 votes which represented 70.91 percent.

The NDC candidate Kwasi Amankwaa had 3,723 votes representing 17.29 percent.

The two independent candidates, Kwaku Duah with a bird as his symbol had 2,478 votes representing 11.51 percent while the other Kwaku Duah with a hoe as his symbol had 62 votes representing 0.29 percent of the valid votes cast.

