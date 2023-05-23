3 and 4 polling station results for Kumawu NDC: Dafeamekpor's questions, his U-turn and apology

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Politics May - 23 - 2023

Following the results from some polling stations in the Kumawu by-election, the Member of Parliament for South Dayi in the Volta Region, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has questioned the loyalty of National Democratic Congress (NDC) branch executives at the Kumawu constituency in the Ashanti Region.

In a tweet on Tuesday night, at the time the Electoral Commission was still collating polling station results, the law maker claimed that the results from some polling stations indicated that the NDC candidate, Kwasi Amankwaa got some three and four votes in some polling stations.

Meanwhile, the NDC has a minimum of nine members in every polling station, who are holding party positions and have their names on the party's register and are supposed to work and increase membership for the party.

The NDC organises its grassroots from the branches which represents polling stations.

At every branch [polling station] in a constituency, the NDC has nine executives representing every branch.

Per Mr Dafeamekpor's argument, if for nothing at all, the least the NDC candidate should have gotten from every polling station was nine votes in the Kumawu by-election but per the results as he claimed, the party and candidate got three and four votes in some polling stations.

In the tweet at 6:36 pm, Mr Dafeamekpor indicated that he was part of the Ashanti Region Reorganisation Project of the NDC in 2022, and therefore from what has been witnessed in Kumawu, he was calling for a "re-audit" of the NDC register and "Branch Executives."

Mr Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor wrote: "The Kumawu results have poured in quick & fast. I was part of the Ashanti Reg Reorganization Project in 2022 but these Kumawu Votes shows we’ve to re-Audit our Register & Branch Executives. We’ve 9 Executives but has 3 & 4 Votes in some branches so where are our 9 Ndc Executives?"

The Kumawu results have poured in quick & fast. I was part of the Ashanti Reg Reorganization Project in 2022 but these Kumawu Votes shows we’ve to re-Audit our Register & Branch Executives. We’ve 9 Executives but has 3 & 4 Votes in some branches so where are our 9 Ndc Executives? — Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Esq. MP. (@etsedafeamekpor) May 23, 2023

The U-turn and apology

However, after the Electoral Commission declared the results with the New Patriotic Party's candidate, Ernest Yaw Annim declared winner with over 70 per cent win, Mr Dafeamekpor in another tweet at 11:20 pm did a U-turn on his earlier claim.

"This is to confirm that at Kumawu we didn’t record 3 or 4 votes as I earlier on indicated. I apologize for that but the figures were still too low in places as compared to the great effort that went in. It means we must all work extra hard as Executives & PCs if we’re to win 2024."

This is to confirm that at Kumawu we didn’t record 3 or 4 votes as I earlier on indicated. I apologize for that but the figures were still too low in places as compared to the great effort that went in. It means we must all work extra hard as Executives & PCs if we’re to win 2024 — Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Esq. MP. (@etsedafeamekpor) May 23, 2023

