John Jinapor donates 10 motorbikes to Central Gonja Health Directorate

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Yapei-Kusawgu constituency in the Savannah Region, Mr John Abdulai Jinapor, has donated 10 motorbikes to the Central Gonja District Health Directorate to enhance healthcare in the constituency.
The motorbikes are meant for distribution to some Community Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds along the Black Volta to enable health personnel to embark on outreach services in the beneficiary areas.
At a brief ceremony to hand over the motorbikes at the constituency capital, Buipe, Mr Jinapor said that the delivery of quality health services to the people had always been his priority.
He said the gesture was to enable health personnel to reach out to some communities within the constituency that were hard to reach in order to attend to their health needs.
Healthcare delivery challenges
He noted that he was aware of the numerous challenges the country was facing in the delivery of health services, especially in rural communities.
Mr Jinapor gave the assurance that his office would collaborate with the health directorate and other agencies within the district to ensure that the situation was improved.
He recounted the contribution of former President John Dramani Mahama in making the necessary arrangement for the construction of the Buipe District Hospital and Accident Centre that will cater for accident cases along the Tamale-Kintampo road.
It will be recalled that late last year, Mr Jinapor donated Hospital beds to Fufulso, Kusawgu and Jabalpe Health centres, and also extended electricity to the Zanzugu CHPS compound.
The Central Gonja District Director of Health Services , Mr Daniel Duubik, who received the motorbikes on behalf of the health directorate, said the Central Gonja District was one of the biggest districts in the Savannah Region, with about 24 health facilities rendering health services to over 120,000 inhabitants.
Mr Duubik said the service was still challenged with transportation despite efforts by successive governments and development partners to mitigate that challenge.
Mr Duubik thanked the MP for the support and stated that the motorbikes had come at the right time, which will go a long way to augment the health system in terms of its transportation needs in the district while at the same time bringing health services closer to the door steps of the people in the district.