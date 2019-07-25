Wontumi not involved in Kejetia Market allocations - KMA

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has stated that the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ) Mr Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, is not involved in the allocation of stores at the Kejetia Market.
According to the assembly, some leading members of the NDC in the region recently held a news conference in Kumasi alleging interference on the part of the NPP regional chairman in the allocation of stores.
But a statement issued by the Public Relations Department of the KMA last Monday said Chairman Wontumi had never been part of the process.
Pricing
The KMA also dismissed allegations that the pricing of the Kejetia Market shops were GH¢7,800, GH¢9,960, GH¢11,400, GH¢13,200, GH¢16,275 GH¢18,600, GH¢20,040 and GH¢28,560.
“It must be noted that the prices of the shops were determined according to square metre measurements and traders have the right to choose their preferred shops,” it said.
According to the assembly, the registration of traders was done in 2015 which necessitated verification and validation before the allocations were done.
The KMA also stated that there was no document or agreement signed between it and displaced traders that the shops would be given out permanently to them.
Transparency
It said to ensure transparency in the validation and allocation of the stores, a committee was set up with representations from the various trade unions, government agencies and traditional authorities.
“The traders have raised issues about the five-years renewal of shops policy, and the KMA has forwarded the concerns of management of the Kumasi City Markets for it to be addressed as soon as possible to take charge of the process.
“It must also be emphasised that the KMA is not forcing any trader to take a loan with Fidelity Bank with regards to the payment of shops . It is rather a provision made to assist the traders who may not be resourceful enough to pay,” the statement said.
First batch
Meanwhile, the first batch of the beneficiaries of the Kejetia Market were on the ground last Tuesday to verify their shops.
They have been given one month to acknowledge receipt of acceptance of the shops
Some of the traders, who spoke to the Daily Graphic, expressed their excitement about the process.
They commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene and the KMA for making their dreams come true.