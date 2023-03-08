Hajia Alhassan pledges to win Okaikoi Central seat for NDC

Daily Graphic Politics Mar - 08 - 2023 , 14:07

THE National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary aspirant for the Okaikoi Central Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Hajia Nadia Abass Alhassan IV, has said will win the seat for the NDC if given the nod to represent the party in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

That, she said, was because the NDC was the only party that could ensure development in the area, hence the urgent need for the seat to be won by her.

Ms Alhassan, the only female among the four aspirants who had pick nomination forms to contest in the NDC parliamentary primary in the constituency, made known her resolve to redeem the seat in an interview with the Daily Graphic.

Ms Alhassan, popularly known as Nadisco, also vowed to use a community-based approach in providing the constituency with decent socio-economic structures which every individual deserved.

She stressed that her liberation agenda would focus on a wide variety of people in terms of tribe, migrants and religion, adding: “when people feel part of a community, they contribute their quota to the development process.”

"My agenda centres on the lives and voices of people of every tribe, who have, too often, sought the need to advance our collective liberation from the margins; migrant justice, disability justice, racial justice, environmental justice, elderly justice, youth and women justice, and reproductive justice.

An agenda for liberation is a blueprint for liberation for all,” she explained.

She, therefore, appealed to the constituents to rally behind her to bring a sustained level of development to the constituency.